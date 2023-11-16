Lido Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11,040.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,156,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,292,000 after buying an additional 2,137,154 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Board of Commissioners of Public Lands purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,970,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 242.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,042,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,519,000 after buying an additional 738,345 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,804,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,624,000 after buying an additional 684,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 1,027,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,098,000 after buying an additional 585,641 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $63.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $58.16 and a 52-week high of $66.13.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.683 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

