Lido Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,982 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,622 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in HP by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after buying an additional 413,491 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in HP by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after buying an additional 97,178 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in HP by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HP in the first quarter worth $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

In other HP news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 938,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $27,784,063.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,013,850 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,209,821.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,752,901. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 938,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $27,784,063.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,013,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,209,821.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,457,179 shares of company stock worth $388,231,371 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HPQ opened at $28.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.59. The company has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.38 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 113.55% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.26%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HPQ shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Edward Jones raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America raised HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.82.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

