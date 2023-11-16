Lido Advisors LLC Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2,145,367.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 184,660,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,474,245,000 after buying an additional 184,651,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ecolab by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 65,845.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,139 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter worth about $304,475,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ECL. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.64.

NYSE:ECL opened at $183.29 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.13 and a fifty-two week high of $191.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.62.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

