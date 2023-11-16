Lido Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter valued at $20,128,140,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $99.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.89. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.62 and a 12 month high of $100.18.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

