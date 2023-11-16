Lido Advisors LLC Invests $1.37 Million in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 65,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDU. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 119.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 37,018 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the first quarter valued at $771,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 131,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 32,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MDU Resources Group Stock Down 0.2 %

MDU opened at $18.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $22.55.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

