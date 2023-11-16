Lido Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in ONE Gas by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in ONE Gas by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in ONE Gas by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 1st quarter worth $872,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OGS shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on ONE Gas from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ONE Gas from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on ONE Gas from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONE Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:OGS opened at $61.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.01 and a twelve month high of $89.01.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $335.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.