Lido Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,222,031,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,826,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,983 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245,485 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 150.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,689,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,029,550 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,836,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,086,000 after acquiring an additional 172,506 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG stock opened at $62.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $49.54 and a one year high of $63.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.92.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

