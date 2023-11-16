Lido Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 14.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 366,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,617,000 after purchasing an additional 45,580 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 25,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at $815,000. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,442.55 on Thursday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $815.85 and a 52 week high of $1,466.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.94 billion, a PE ratio of 73.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,295.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,264.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 21.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,643.21.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

