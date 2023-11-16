Lido Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,705 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter worth $49,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 112.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Synaptics

In other Synaptics news, insider John Mcfarland sold 5,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.98, for a total value of $481,162.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,194.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Synaptics news, insider John Mcfarland sold 5,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.98, for a total value of $481,162.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,194.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $441,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synaptics Price Performance

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $104.50 on Thursday. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $67.73 and a fifty-two week high of $142.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.76.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $237.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.43 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The company’s revenue was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Synaptics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.73.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

