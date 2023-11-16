Lido Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $76,000.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $55.70 on Thursday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $56.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Dividend Announcement

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

(Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.