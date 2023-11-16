LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) CFO Simon Seidelin Stadil Sells 2,800 Shares

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) CFO Simon Seidelin Stadil sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $10,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,704 shares in the company, valued at $545,129.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Simon Seidelin Stadil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 15th, Simon Seidelin Stadil sold 4,100 shares of LiqTech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $15,949.00.

LiqTech International Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of LIQT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.66. 15,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,793. LiqTech International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.59. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiqTech International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the second quarter worth about $196,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in LiqTech International by 239.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 89,789 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its position in LiqTech International by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 54,637 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in LiqTech International by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 763,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 53,500 shares during the period. 20.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

Featured Articles

