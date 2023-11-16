Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA) Short Interest Up 10.5% in October

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the October 15th total of 49,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Lisata Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Lisata Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lisata Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lisata Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lisata Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $467,000. 8.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lisata Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ LSTA opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.96. Lisata Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $4.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lisata Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LSTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.20. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lisata Therapeutics will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Lisata Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Lisata Therapeutics Company Profile

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other diseases. Its product candidates include LSTA1, which is in Phase 1b/2a and 2b clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumor, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), in combination with a range of anti-cancer regimens; HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and LSTA201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.

