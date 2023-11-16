LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Short Interest Update

LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 922,200 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the October 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 344,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

LiveVox Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ LVOX opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.08. LiveVox has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $344.78 million, a P/E ratio of -14.08 and a beta of -0.83.

Get LiveVox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LVOX shares. TheStreet raised shares of LiveVox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of LiveVox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of LiveVox from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of LiveVox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

Institutional Trading of LiveVox

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in LiveVox by 133.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in LiveVox during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in LiveVox during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in LiveVox by 92.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LiveVox during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

About LiveVox

(Get Free Report)

LiveVox Holdings, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include CRM, including contact manager and extract, transform, and load tools, U-CRM, U-Ticket, U-Script, and attempt supervisor; omnichannel and AI solutions, such as inbound and outbound voice solutions; interactive voice response (IVR) and contact flow solutions; dashboard, reporting, wall-boards; SMS messaging, email, and webchat; virtual agents and bots, including managed virtual agent, self-service virtual agent, and own virtual agent; and campaign management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LiveVox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveVox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.