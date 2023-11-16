LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Short Interest Update

LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 922,200 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the October 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 344,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
LiveVox Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ LVOX opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.08. LiveVox has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $344.78 million, a P/E ratio of -14.08 and a beta of -0.83.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have weighed in on LVOX shares. TheStreet raised shares of LiveVox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of LiveVox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of LiveVox from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of LiveVox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.33.
Institutional Trading of LiveVox
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in LiveVox by 133.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in LiveVox during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in LiveVox during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in LiveVox by 92.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LiveVox during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.
About LiveVox
LiveVox Holdings, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include CRM, including contact manager and extract, transform, and load tools, U-CRM, U-Ticket, U-Script, and attempt supervisor; omnichannel and AI solutions, such as inbound and outbound voice solutions; interactive voice response (IVR) and contact flow solutions; dashboard, reporting, wall-boards; SMS messaging, email, and webchat; virtual agents and bots, including managed virtual agent, self-service virtual agent, and own virtual agent; and campaign management.
