LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Acquired by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 5.4% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 5.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 1.5% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.39. 100,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,263. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.34. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.63.

LKQ Increases Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LKQ shares. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, August 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LKQ news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $1,655,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,611,506.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

