Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Short Interest Update

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the October 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Logan Ridge Finance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LRFC. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Logan Ridge Finance by 550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Logan Ridge Finance by 303.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Logan Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Logan Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP grew its holdings in Logan Ridge Finance by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 92,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. 23.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logan Ridge Finance Stock Up 0.1 %

LRFC opened at $21.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $58.60 million, a PE ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 1.36. Logan Ridge Finance has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

Logan Ridge Finance Increases Dividend

Logan Ridge Finance Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This is an increase from Logan Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. Logan Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -112.15%.

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market and middle market, equity co-investment in sponsored companies.

