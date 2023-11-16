Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Short Interest Update

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the October 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LRFC. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Logan Ridge Finance by 550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Logan Ridge Finance by 303.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Logan Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Logan Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP grew its holdings in Logan Ridge Finance by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 92,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. 23.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LRFC opened at $21.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $58.60 million, a PE ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 1.36. Logan Ridge Finance has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $25.00.
Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market and middle market, equity co-investment in sponsored companies.
