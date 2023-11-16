LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Short Interest Update

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 593,800 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the October 15th total of 660,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of LYTS stock opened at $12.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $370.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.05. LSI Industries has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.64.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $123.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.42 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that LSI Industries will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In other news, CAO Jeffery S. Bastian sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $25,025.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,220.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas A. Caneris sold 4,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $71,580.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,207.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeffery S. Bastian sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $25,025.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,220.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,020 shares of company stock valued at $949,419 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYTS. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after buying an additional 10,754 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

