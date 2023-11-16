Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Free Report) by 2,333.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382,764 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC owned 0.16% of Lyell Immunopharma worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 16.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,406,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,617 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,337,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,116,000 after buying an additional 168,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,379,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,434,000 after buying an additional 2,783,919 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,967,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 291,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,188,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 136,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

LYEL stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.85. The stock had a trading volume of 57,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,594. The stock has a market cap of $464.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of -1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.40. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $4.54.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LYEL. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lyell Immunopharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in developing T-cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. It develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c-Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T-cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi-R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim-R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

