LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 137.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 59.2% during the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.9 %

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $97.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $79.20 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.63%.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LYB. Citigroup upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.07.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

