Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE) Releases Earnings Results

Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter.

Mace Security International Stock Performance

MACE opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.09. Mace Security International has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.19.

About Mace Security International

Mace Security International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells personal safety and security products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers pepper sprays, gels, and guns, as well as animal deterrent sprays; personal alarms; stun guns; and combo kits under the Mace brand, as well as self defense products for women.

