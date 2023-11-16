Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQG) Insider Purchases A$240,414.68 in Stock

Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQGGet Free Report) insider Mike Roche bought 1,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$160.71 ($102.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$240,414.68 ($153,130.37).

Mike Roche also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, August 16th, Mike Roche bought 800 shares of Macquarie Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$173.13 ($110.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$138,504.00 ($88,219.11).

Macquarie Group Price Performance

Macquarie Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $2.55 per share. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, November 12th. Macquarie Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

About Macquarie Group

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

