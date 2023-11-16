Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $161.68, but opened at $168.52. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $161.32, with a volume of 38,096 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 34,188 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.42 per share, for a total transaction of $5,347,686.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,531,757 shares in the company, valued at $239,597,429.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDGL. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $383.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.09.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of -0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.28.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.90) by ($0.44). On average, equities research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 307.4% during the 1st quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Garda Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 223.3% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

