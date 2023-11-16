ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Purchased by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ManpowerGroup worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 182,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,364,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 6.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 154,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,574 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 8.4% in the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 5.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Stock Down 0.4 %

MAN traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.98. 8,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,870. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.53 and a 200 day moving average of $75.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.35 and a 12-month high of $92.43.

ManpowerGroup Announces Dividend

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAN. UBS Group decreased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,620 shares in the company, valued at $666,326. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,326. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $116,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,246.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

(Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Further Reading

