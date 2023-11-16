Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQCW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQCW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the October 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Trading Down 46.1 %

Shares of MAQCW opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05. Maquia Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.30.

