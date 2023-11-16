Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 103,259.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,945,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,095,813,000 after acquiring an additional 74,873,326 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,617,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,286 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $659,049,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,503,000 after buying an additional 2,075,928 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at $12,281,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,281,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE MMC traded up $3.31 on Thursday, hitting $198.79. 621,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,482. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.86 and a fifty-two week high of $201.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.74. The company has a market cap of $98.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

