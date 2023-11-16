MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 820,000 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the October 15th total of 971,600 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 230,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $21.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.78. MasterCraft Boat has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $166.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.88 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 41.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MasterCraft Boat news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 132,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.07 per share, with a total value of $2,916,462.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,001,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,171,140.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 412,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 94,420 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1,229.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 14,385 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 52,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

