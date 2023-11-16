Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.35), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $227.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.85 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 77.32% and a negative net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. Maxeon Solar Technologies updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance to EPS.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAXN traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,629,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,928. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $38.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.40. The company has a market capitalization of $292.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAXN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Northland Securities cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Maxeon Solar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

