Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Maximus had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Maximus updated its FY24 guidance to $5.05-5.35 EPS.

Maximus Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MMS traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.03. 40,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,283. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.48. Maximus has a twelve month low of $59.73 and a twelve month high of $89.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 0.73.

Maximus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Maximus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 21,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,571,939.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,401,186.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 21,049 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,571,939.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,401,186.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $107,837.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,217.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 28,259 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,083. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,813 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Maximus by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Maximus by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MMS shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Maximus in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Maximus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Maximus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Featured Stories

