Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,550 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $24,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 119,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 90,068 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 109.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 802,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,674,000 after acquiring an additional 418,648 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 20.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Viawealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its position in Medtronic by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 40,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $74.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.23. The stock has a market cap of $98.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.94.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

