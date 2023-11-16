Meitav Investment House Ltd. Acquires New Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 57,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RWO. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 64,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of RWO stock opened at $39.51 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $46.38. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.20 and its 200 day moving average is $40.15.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

