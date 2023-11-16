Meitav Investment House Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 92.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 318,990 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 97.8% in the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,612 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,613,919 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $981,211,000 after buying an additional 36,064 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,313,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $605,178,000 after acquiring an additional 560,524 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RS Crum Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $117.63 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 983.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.77.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.