Meitav Investment House Ltd. Lowers Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. King Wealth increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 3,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 20,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 78,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,226,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 90.1% in the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 9,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 52,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.75.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $191.69 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $126.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.75.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.