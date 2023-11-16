Meitav Investment House Ltd. Purchases 633 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHY opened at $81.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.94 and a 200 day moving average of $81.15. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $82.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

