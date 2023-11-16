Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 2,307 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lessened its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 26.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 728.6% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 58 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,200.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $511.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $474.02 and its 200-day moving average is $483.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $336.15 and a 1-year high of $536.88.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.6658 per share. This represents a $6.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

