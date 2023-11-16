Meitav Investment House Ltd. Takes Position in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 58,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,766,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $579,000.

AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARB opened at $26.28 on Thursday. AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.70. The firm has a market cap of $73.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.07.

About AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF

The AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (ARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund tracks a global USD-hedged index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy by providing long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure the acquiring company. ARB was launched on May 7, 2020 and is managed by Altshares.

