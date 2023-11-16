Meitav Investment House Ltd. Takes Position in Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,963,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Applied Digital by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in Applied Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Applied Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 5,204.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17,798 shares during the period. 53.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Digital Trading Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS APLD opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $459.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 4.23. Applied Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average is $6.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Applied Digital ( OTCMKTS:APLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 80.60% and a negative return on equity of 61.59%. The business had revenue of $36.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Digital Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APLD shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Applied Digital Company Profile

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

