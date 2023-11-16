Merlin Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 944,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,663,000. Cronos Group comprises about 4.6% of Merlin Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Merlin Capital LLC owned 0.25% of Cronos Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 21,218.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 14,853 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the second quarter worth $45,000. 8.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.
Cronos Group Stock Down 2.5 %
CRON stock opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $743.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.31. Cronos Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $3.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89.
Cronos Group Company Profile
Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones brand in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cronos Group
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Buffett’s latest portfolio additions, trims, and cuts in Q3
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- 5 reasons TJX Companies will hit new highs in 2024
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Game-changing news for Ambarella puts the market in reversal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.