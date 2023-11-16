Merlin Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 944,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,663,000. Cronos Group comprises about 4.6% of Merlin Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Merlin Capital LLC owned 0.25% of Cronos Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 21,218.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 14,853 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the second quarter worth $45,000. 8.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

CRON stock opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $743.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.31. Cronos Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $3.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones brand in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

