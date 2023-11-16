Merlin Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 683,315 Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 683,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000. Village Farms International makes up approximately 3.1% of Merlin Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Merlin Capital LLC owned about 0.62% of Village Farms International as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,838,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 1st quarter valued at about $877,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 1st quarter valued at about $728,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 1st quarter valued at about $614,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.38% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International Stock Performance

Shares of VFF opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.22. Village Farms International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.73. The firm has a market cap of $85.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.73.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

