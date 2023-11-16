Merlin Capital LLC Invests $1.29 Million in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)

Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 391,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000. WM Technology accounts for about 2.2% of Merlin Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Merlin Capital LLC owned approximately 0.26% of WM Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAPS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WM Technology by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,687,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,144 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in WM Technology by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,389,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after acquiring an additional 11,876 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in WM Technology by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,850,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,491 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in WM Technology by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,718,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 547,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in WM Technology by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,951,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,262,000 after acquiring an additional 562,140 shares in the last quarter. 27.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WM Technology alerts:

WM Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAPS opened at $0.94 on Thursday. WM Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09. The stock has a market cap of $140.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Transactions at WM Technology

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Anthony Bay sold 20,024 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $32,639.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 323,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,904.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other WM Technology news, Director Fiona Tan sold 25,948 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $37,365.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 271,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,410.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Anthony Bay sold 20,024 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $32,639.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 323,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,904.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 41.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Westpark Capital upgraded shares of WM Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MAPS

WM Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.