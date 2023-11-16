Merlin Capital LLC Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 364,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000. GrowGeneration accounts for about 2.3% of Merlin Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Merlin Capital LLC owned approximately 0.60% of GrowGeneration at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRWG. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 644.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 158.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 42.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on GrowGeneration from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

GRWG opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.18. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $8.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 3.06.

In other news, CEO Darren Lampert purchased 21,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.36 per share, with a total value of $49,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,333,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,163.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

