Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Roland D. Diggelmann Acquires 315 Shares

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) Director Roland D. Diggelmann purchased 315 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,748.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance
NYSE MTD opened at $1,057.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,065.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,220.46. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $928.49 and a 52-week high of $1,615.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.17.
Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,852.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.18 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 26.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.
Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.
