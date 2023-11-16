Michael Aaron Conway Sells 6,500 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $106.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.47 and a 200-day moving average of $98.88. The company has a market cap of $121.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 63.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2,156.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,310 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $20,655,000 after acquiring an additional 216,280 shares during the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $904,000. Finally, Cravens & Co Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

