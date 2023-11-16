Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) Trading Up 10.4%

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Get Free Report) shares rose 10.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 389,308 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 723% from the average daily volume of 47,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.88 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.33.

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. It manufactures a range of critical biological materials for the diagnostics industry, notably test ingredients for immunoassays and quality assessment and proficiency testing controls (QAPs) that support sample collection devices.

