Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $400.00 to $425.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Microsoft traded as high as $373.90 and last traded at $373.59, with a volume of 3235165 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $369.67.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MSFT. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $411.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $371.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.11.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 2,033.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,953 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,083,000 after acquiring an additional 175,329 shares in the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% during the third quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,522 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 23,117 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Exchange Bank grew its position in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Bank now owns 11,488 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 494.5% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $334.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.33%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

