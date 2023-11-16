Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) CAO Sells $46,264.32 in Stock

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) CAO Donald J. Spring sold 2,048 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $46,264.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,459.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ MSBI opened at $23.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $514.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $27.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.27.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.17%.
A number of analysts recently commented on MSBI shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Midland States Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Midland States Bancorp from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stephens upped their target price on Midland States Bancorp from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.
