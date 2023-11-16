Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) CAO Sells $46,264.32 in Stock

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) CAO Donald J. Spring sold 2,048 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $46,264.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,459.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Midland States Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI opened at $23.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $514.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $27.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.27.

Midland States Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Midland States Bancorp

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 90.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 86.7% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 98.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 95.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MSBI shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Midland States Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Midland States Bancorp from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stephens upped their target price on Midland States Bancorp from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

