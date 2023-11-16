Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus dropped their price objective on Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. William Blair assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 price target for the company. TD Cowen lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $76.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $217.25.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total transaction of $1,732,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,012,209 shares in the company, valued at $232,430,261.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $130,536.35. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,588,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,734,213.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total value of $1,732,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,012,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,430,261.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,665 shares of company stock worth $16,095,968 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 239.3% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Moderna during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 34.9% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 8,213 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

