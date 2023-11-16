Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of MBRX stock opened at $0.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.57. Moleculin Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $1.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBRX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 34.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 32,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. 7.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

