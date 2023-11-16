MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) PT Raised to $92.00 at Wedbush

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 129.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MLTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $41.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.70.

NASDAQ MLTX traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.10. The company had a trading volume of 15,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,016. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.15 and a beta of 1.49. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $63.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.11.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Equities analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bihua Chen purchased 67,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.32 per share, for a total transaction of $3,887,098.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,435,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,512,083.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLTX. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 17.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 10,974 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,812,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,952,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,304,000 after acquiring an additional 580,375 shares in the last quarter.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

