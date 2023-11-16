Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 2,390 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 94.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FNF shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.
Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial
In other news, CEO Michael Joseph Nolan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,786 shares in the company, valued at $15,298,372.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Fidelity National Financial Price Performance
Shares of NYSE FNF traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.29. 71,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,644. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.29.
Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 74.69%.
Fidelity National Financial Company Profile
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.
