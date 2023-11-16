Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 2,390 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 94.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FNF shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, CEO Michael Joseph Nolan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,786 shares in the company, valued at $15,298,372.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FNF traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.29. 71,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,644. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 74.69%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.