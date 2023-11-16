Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires New Position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHRB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHRB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 38,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BHRB traded down 1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting 45.84. 24,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,642. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 46.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of 58.76. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a fifty-two week low of 42.91 and a fifty-two week high of 85.00.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Profile

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in the Northern Virginia. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

