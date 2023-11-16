Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 343.6% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000.

NASDAQ:CIBR traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,397. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.98. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $37.06 and a 12-month high of $48.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

